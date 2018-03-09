AVOID AREA: Traffic is being routed after accident on Highway 6 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

AVOID AREA: Traffic is being routed after accident on Highway 6

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Clifton Police Department) (Source: Clifton Police Department)
CLIFTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Clifton Police Department said they are working a vehicle accident on Hwy 6, just north of Valley Mills. 

Traffic is being routed around. 

No other information was immediately provided, it is unknown if there are injuries. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly