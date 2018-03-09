Expert weighs in on what hospice care is - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Expert weighs in on what hospice care is

By Haley Seale, Producer
courtesy: kxxv courtesy: kxxv
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 9. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Dr. Aval-Na'ree S. Green, MD about hospice care. Dr. Green is the division director at Baylor Scott and White hospice.  

During the interview, she explained what hospice care is. She also talked about some common myths about hospice care.

For more information about hospice care, click here.

