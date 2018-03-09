A new ride opening at Six Flags Over Texas, when it will open - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

A new ride opening at Six Flags Over Texas, when it will open

By Haley Seale, Producer
courtesy: six flags over Texas courtesy: six flags over Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 9. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Kris Rowberry, communications specialist with Six Flags Over Texas.

During the interview, He talked about the newest ride at the theme park the "Harley Quinn Spinsanity."

For more information visit about Six Flags Over Texas and that ride, click here.

