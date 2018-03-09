Ellison High School names new head football coach

Ellison High School in Killeen ISD has named a new head football coach.

Todd Wright, from Houston, was named the new head coach and athletic coordinator on Friday, replacing Trent Gregory who announced his retirement in January.

In 2017, Wright led Waltrip High School to its first undefeated regular season in school history. He was made District 24-5A Coach of the Year that season. Waltrip made four consecutive state playoff appearances and 14 straight wins under his leadership.

"We are excited to have Coach Wright joining Killeen ISD and Ellison High School," Superintendent John Craft said. "Coach Wright has done an incredible job in Houston and throughout his coaching career, and we are thrilled that he will be an Ellison Eagle."

Wright has previously coached at The Woodlands College Park High School, New Caney High School, Rice University, William Paterson University in New Jersey, United States Naval Academy in Maryland, and Utah State.

He played football at the University of Arkansas and was named All American in 1989. He is ranked in the all-time top 20 college football kickers in accuracy, and among the top kickers in field goals made.

Wright developed his own tool the "Kick 'Wright' Trainer" to help develop kickers and punters.

