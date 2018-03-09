Gas station employee reports muddy, scratched up man, leading police to the suspect who stole, crashed U-Haul

A U-Haul crash turned manhunt caused Interstate 14 to be shut down for three hours and significant backups near Nolanville on Friday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., police were called out to a crash between the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-14. Police were told a U-Haul hit a guardrail, causing the vehicle to drive into the culvert and flip over.

When police arrived, thinking the call was for a rescue, they believed the driver might be stuck underneath the vehicle.

The vehicle was moved and no one was found, so a helicopter was called for assistance.

Nolanville police called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office for assistance and then contacted U-Haul for information about the wrecked truck.

U-Haul told police the truck was stolen out of Temple on Thursday night.

When deputies arrived, they realized they were now looking for a suspect. Bloodhound dogs were used to track the scent of the driver.

While searching for the driver, police received a call from a gas station employee who reported seeing a wet and muddy man with several scrapes on his body and face. When the employee called police for help, police said they believed this was the suspect.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said once he is released, he will be taken to jail and charged with felony vehicle theft and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Multiple agencies including Bell County Constables, Nolanville police, Belton Fire and Rescue and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted.

