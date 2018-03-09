Have a personal drone? Here's what you need to know

Their popularity just keeps exploding. Drones are becoming even more reasonably priced, making them more appealing not only to photographers but consumers as well.

But, there are some rules you need to know if you buy one.

Anson Massey, a real estate investor, bought one just for fun. However, it has now turned into a way for him to make some extra cash on the side.

Massey said there are some things to keep in mind depending on whether you use a drone personally or professionally.

"If you're just a hobbyist, the rules are basically common knowledge rules. Don't fly over 400 feet, don't fly around military bases or any government buildings," Massey said.

Along with military bases and government buildings, you also can't fly over hospitals, stadiums or national parks. In addition, you need to be at least two miles away from an airport unless you notify them you will be flying.

"As you move to the commercial side, there are more specifics on the safety as in where exactly you can fly and they also want to make sure you understand troubleshooting," Massey said.

His best advice, just don't fly your drone in the city.

"You're going to end up over people, over structures, over vehicles. It's not heavy, but it's heavy enough to do damage if it falls from 300 feet in the air," Massey said.

Massey added that if you use a drone for business purposes, you have to go through a course and take a test to get your commercial license. As a hobbyist, you just have to register your drone with the FAA which is only $5.

