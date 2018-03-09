Baylor Basketball falls to WVU in Big 12 tournament

The Baylor Bears faced West Virginia in the quarterfinals round of the playoff. The Baylor Bears were on the quest to win their first ever tournament title, and it began Thursday night as the Bears faced the Mountaineers at the Sprint Center however it wasn’t the ending the bears wanted.



Baylor falls in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals for the second straight season. 78-65 was the final.



Baylor was off to a hot start in the first half, led at 9 at one point, however West Virginia’s offense proved to be dominant. The Mountaineers took the 29-23 lead at the break.



That momentum continued into the second half for West Virginia and turnovers posed to be an issue for the Bears.



Baylor will learn their NCAA tournament destiny on Sunday. They are on a school record streak of four consecutive NCAA appearances.

