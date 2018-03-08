Baylor baseball begins seven game home stand

Baylor baseball begins a seven-game home stand with a three-game weekend series vs. George Washington. Games are set for Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT, Saturday at 3:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.