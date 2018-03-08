Elderly couple displaced after house fire in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Elderly couple displaced after house fire in Temple

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Fire and Rescue said an elderly couple has been displaced after a house fire in Temple on Thursday evening. 

Firefighters were called out to the 3600 block of Chisholm Trail. 

Two rooms of the house were completely burnt and most of the house has smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

