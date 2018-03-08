Shawn Oakman set to play first game with indoor football team since being indicted on sexual assault charges

Former Baylor football player signs with indoor football team, awaiting trial for sexual assault. (Source: Waco Police Department)

A former Baylor University football player has signed with an indoor football team.

Shawn Oakman, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met at a bar in April 2016, was indicted on charges in July.

Oakman appeared on the roster for the Bismarck Bucks, a team based in Bismarck, ND. The team's first game of the season is Friday, March 9.

Oakman was arrested in April 2017 after a woman came forward saying that Oakman had assaulted her. Oakman's lawyers said that the sex was consensual.

Oakman's trial has not been set at this time.

