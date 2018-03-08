Traffic Alert: Expect major traffic delays on I-35 and I-14 due - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Expect major traffic delays on I-35 and I-14 due to concert

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police Department is warning drivers of major traffic delays on Loop 121, especially at I-14 and I-35 Thursday evening due to a concert. 

TobyMac will be performing at the Bell County Expo at 7 p.m.

The Bell County Animal Shelter is having a pet vaccination clinic this evening as well.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-03-08 04:12:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-03-09 00:05:09 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

  • Trump announces stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by warnings

    Trump announces stiff trade tariffs, unswayed by warnings

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:42 AM EST2018-03-08 05:42:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-03-09 00:04:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

    Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war. 

    More >>

  • Trump: Major announcement to be made on North Korea

    Trump: Major announcement to be made on North Korea

    Thursday, March 8 2018 5:23 PM EST2018-03-08 22:23:31 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-03-09 00:04:37 GMT

    The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.

    More >>

    The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly