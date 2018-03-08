Traffic Alert: Expect major traffic delays on I-35 and I-14 due to concert

The Belton Police Department is warning drivers of major traffic delays on Loop 121, especially at I-14 and I-35 Thursday evening due to a concert.

TobyMac will be performing at the Bell County Expo at 7 p.m.

The Bell County Animal Shelter is having a pet vaccination clinic this evening as well.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

