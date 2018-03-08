Man charged with assault after officer-involved shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said one man has been charged with assault after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the 1200 block of Cavalry Dr. around 8:24 p.m

While officers were on their way to the scene, there were numerous 911 calls about several men armed with "laser guns."

When officers arrived, one man discharged a weapon towards the officers and officers returned fire.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Kelvin Javar Jones.

Jones was found by officers in the backyard of a residence on Loyal Ln. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. His bond was set at $500,000.

The two additional male suspects were taken into custody for unrelated charges and are not part of this investigation.

