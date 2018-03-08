Man charged with assault after officer-involved shooting in Kill - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man charged with assault after officer-involved shooting in Killeen

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Kelvin Javar Jones (Source: Bell County Jail) Kelvin Javar Jones (Source: Bell County Jail)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said one man has been charged with assault after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night.

Officers were called out to the 1200 block of Cavalry Dr. around 8:24 p.m 

While officers were on their way to the scene, there were numerous 911 calls about several men armed with "laser guns."

When officers arrived, one man discharged a weapon towards the officers and officers returned fire. 

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Kelvin Javar Jones. 

Jones was found by officers in the backyard of a residence on Loyal Ln. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.  

Jones was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. His bond was set at $500,000.

 The two additional male suspects were taken into custody for unrelated charges and are not part of this investigation.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

    •   
