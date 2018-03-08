Man charged with assault after officer-involved shooting in Killeen

All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
The announcement is expected to be made by South Korean officials.More >>
Some students at Midway High School are organizing a student walk-out in honor of the 17 people killed at the school in Parkland, Florida last month, according to M'Lynn Philips a senior at Midway High School.More >>
Some students at Midway High School are organizing a student walk-out in honor of the 17 people killed at the school in Parkland, Florida last month, according to M'Lynn Philips a senior at Midway High School.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>