A&M women's tennis adds home match vs. Lamar

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team has added a match to its schedule and will play host to Lamar on Wednesday, March 21. First serve against the Cardinals is slated for 2 p.m. at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

General admission seating is free. Stadium Club season tickets, valid for all men’s and women’s regular-season home matches, are available for purchase athttps://aggi.es/2D87J8f. For those unable to attend, live video and stats of all home matches will be available at http://bit.ly/2rYC4Eq

The Aggies, No. 25 in the USTA College Tennis Top 25 and No. 35 in the Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, are 10-2 overall and 1-1 in Southeastern Conferencematches entering a road trip to both No. 11 South Carolina and 22nd-ranked and defending national champion Florida on Friday and Sunday, respectively.