5-year-old girl fights for her life, local business offers to help

A Central Texas little girl is fighting for her life after suffering complications from pneumonia.

Five-year old-Layla Stout has been in the hospital at McLane Children's hospital since last Thursday.

Her mom, Rebecca Garcia, said Layla had a cough last week and her pediatrician said to start her on breathing treatments.

But Garcia said Layla wasn't getting any better. She went to the emergency room and was transferred to McLane Children's in Temple.

"She was put on a ventilator. Her oxygen just, she couldn't keep it up," Garcia said.

Layla is now in the ICU, fighting to keep going.

Doctors said she has pneumonia.

"We're hoping we don't have to be here this long but we don't know what kind of road we're going through again. They did prepare us that we might lose her." Garcia said.

This isn't Layla's first time in the hospital, fighting for her life.

Last year she was in the hospital for 99 days, 27 of those on life support, after her lungs collapsed.

Because of that, her lungs are now scarred, which is creating some complications with pneumonia.

"It's tough walking back in there. They had her in the same room as last year so it was tough. The memories came back but I know she pulled out of it that time and I know she can pull out of it again." Luis Leyva, a friend, said.

Leyva met Layla and her family a few years ago through a local organization, No Limitations Inc.

"No Limitations has been with us since day one with this. They are a part of our family," Garcia said.

No Limitations Inc. and Waco-restaurant Bubba's 33 are teaming up to help Layla and her family.

Layla's parents have been by her side since she was admitted and medical bills are starting to pile up.

Bubba's 33 Waco is hosting a fundraiser Thursday, March 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. If you mention "Layla," 10% of your check will go to the family.

Management at Bubba's 33 said they heard about Layla and wanted to help.

"Community is everything to Bubba's 33," Marc Shaw, Marketing Manager for Bubba's 33 Waco, said.

There is also an account set up to donate to the family. Donations may be made online at the No Limitations PayPal account, note "FOR LAYLA" when donating.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.