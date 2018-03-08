Police: Man flees during traffic stop, leaving children behind

The Corsicana Police Department said a man was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday where detectives found drugs in front of children.

Narcotics detectives stopped a vehicle for an unrestrained child and for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The detectives found two children unrestrained and there were not any car seats inside the car.

One of the detectives smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and had the driver and children exit the vehicle for probable cause.

During the search, a detective located an amount of marijuana in the glove box that was directly in front of a 5-year-old.

When the detective requested the suspect identified as Otis Ray Jackson Jr. to be placed in handcuffs, Jackson took off running on foot, leaving the two children alone on the side of the road.

Jackson was caught after a short time and placed in handcuffs after a short tussle.

4.3 ounces of marijuana and 3.8 grams of crack cocaine were removed from the glove box of the vehicle.The front seat child had easy access to two felony amounts of drugs.

CPS was contacted regarding the future safety of the children.

Jackson was arrested for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 5 pounds, resisting, and evading.

