Coca-Cola plans to launch first alcoholic drink

Coca-Cola plans to launch first alcoholic drink

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KXXV) -

Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink. 

But if you were thinking jack and coke, you are wrong.

The company made the announcement on their website.  

The company said they are going to experiment with a product in a category known in Japan as Chu-Hi.

Chu-Hi. is a canned drink that includes alcohol that is traditionally made with a distilled beverage called shochu and sparkling water, plus some flavoring.

"Coca-Cola has always focused entirely on non-alcoholic beverages, and this is a modest experiment for a specific slice of our market. The Chu-Hi category is found almost exclusively in Japan. Globally, it’s not uncommon for non-alcoholic beverages to be sold in the same system as alcoholic beverages. It makes sense to give this a try in our market." Jorge Garduño, president of Coca-Cola's Japan business unit, said. 

There is no word yet on what the new product will be called or when it will be launched.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

