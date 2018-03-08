Former police chief arrested for sexual assault

The former Rosebud Police Chief was arrested by Texas Rangers and the Falls County Sheriff's Office overnight on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge, Falls County officials said.

39-year-old Quincy Deon Lee has been released on a $20,000 bond.

In August, Lee resigned after a complaint was submitted against him by an officer on the all-male police force. He had been with the department for almost five years.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.