Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Central Texas

St. Patrick's Day is this weekend and many Central Texas bars will be celebrating!

If you're planning on throwing your own St. Patrick's Day celebration, check out these five traditional Irish drinks!

WACO

Barnett's Public House opens at 10 a.m. for celebrations.

There will be a large tent set up next to the pub for the celebration. Deals include $10 green mimosa pitchers, $5 Jameson, $5 car bombs and $3 green beer. Barnett's will have Irish food available as well.

Dancing Bear Pub will have beer specials starting at 6 p.m.

KILLEEN

Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill will celebrate from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Deals include $4 pints of green beer, $4 Irish car bombs, and $1 Jell-O shots.

TEMPLE

BackPorch DraftHouse will be starting celebrations at 2 p.m.

There will be green beer, free giveaways, specials on food, and live music, including bagpipes.

