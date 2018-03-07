Aggie softball sweeps Incarnate Word

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Incarnate Word, 7-0 and 8-3, in a doubleheader Wednesday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

In game one, the Aggies took an early lead in the second as Sarah Hudek singled up the middle and was plated by a Samantha Show base hit to right. Kristen Cuyos reached base on a fielder’s choice followed by an infield single from Kelbi Fortenberry. Tori Vidales knocked both of them in on an infield single, giving Texas A&M a three-run lead.

The Maroon & White struck for three runs in the fourth when three-consecutive singles by Cuyos, Fortenberry and Keeli Milligan loaded the bases for Kaitlyn Alderink. The junior blasted a triple down the right field line to clear the bases and extend the Aggies’ lead to six.

In the fifth, Cuyos led off the inning with a four-pitch walk and came around to touch home on a double by Fortenberry to conclude scoring in game one.

Harrington remained hot in the circle as she only allowed four hits and walked one en route to her fourth shutout of the season. For the second game in a row, the senior recorded eight strikeouts, matching her season-high.

In the nightcap, the Maroon & White jumped on the Cardinals quickly as they posted a five-run first inning. After Milligan led off with an infield single and Alderink reached on a walk, Vidales laced a double to left field to score Milligan. Ashley Walters and Riley Sartain followed with back-to-back singles to plate Alderink and Vidales. For the final two runs of the first inning, Cuyos singled down the left field line to drive in Walters and Sartain.

In the next frame, Milligan blasted a triple in the gap and was knocked in by an Alderink single to left for her fourth RBI of the night.

UIW got on the board in the fifth inning when Emily Castro took a 2-1 offering over the centerfield wall for three runs.

The Aggies responded in the sixth with two insurance runs. Milligan added to her 6-for-7 night with another infield single and stole second for her fourth stolen base of the night. Gabby Moreno hit a shot down the right field line, recording the first double of her career. Payton McBride’s perfectly executed bunt earned her a hit and RBI as it scored Milligan and Kylie George’s first career RBI came on a fielder’s choice to score Moreno.

Maddie MacGrandle earned the start and the win for the Aggies and recorded five strikeouts while walking five and allowing three runs on two hits in 4.1 innings of work. McBride earned the save as she tossed 2.2 innings in relief while fanning four and not giving up any hits, runs or walks.