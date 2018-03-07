MCC softball splits doubleheader

The McLennan Highlassies and Grayson Lady Vikings split today’s conference doubleheader in Sherman.

McLennan picked up an 11-1 run-rule victory in game one with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle. Vasquez allowed three hits in six innings of work with eight strikeouts.

The Highlassies began the scoring with one run in the top of the first as Cassie Pavlas was safe at first on a Grayson error, moved to second on a ground out by Kaitlin Richards, advanced to third on a single by Emeri Eubanks and scored on another Lady Vikings error.

Grayson tied the game with its only run in the bottom of the first. Morgan Lewis drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a ground out by Shelby Fleming. Lewis then stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Lauren Degelia.

McLennan took the lead with two runs in the second. Breanna Heredia and Charley Avery both singled. Heredia moved to third on an overthrow and Avery stole second. Both runners scored on a single by Olivia Lantigua.

The Highlassies added four runs in the fifth. Avery singled and scored on a home run by Pavlas. Richards then singled and scored on a home run by Eubanks.

McLennan sealed the run-rule with four runs in the top of the sixth. Heredia singled and stole second. Pavlas doubled, scoring Heredia, and advanced to third on a ground out by Lantigua. Richards followed with a double to score Pavlas. Richards then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on another home run by Eubanks.

Grayson bounced back to defeat McLennan 5-4 in the night cap with Emily Gray taking the loss in the circle.

The Lady Vikings took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Fleming was safe at first on a McLennan error and stole second. Danielle Humphrey followed with the two-run homer.

The Highlassies took the lead with four runs in the top of the second inning. Genisa Marrero-Carter was hit by the pitch and Brittany Montoya drew a walk. Both runners advanced on sacrifice bunt by Heredia. Avery was then safe at first on a Grayson error, bringing Marrero-Carter in to score. Pavlas followed with a fielder’s choice, putting Avery out at second. A passed ball brought Montoya in to score and advanced Pavlas to third. Lantigua and Richards drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Eubanks then singled to score Pavlas and Lantigua.

Grayson added a run in the bottom of the second. Cailyn Cunningham singled and Baylee McBrannon walked. Skylar Shedlock followed with a fielder’s choice, putting Cunningham out at third. McBrannon then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a fielder’s choice by Lewis.

The Lady Vikings tied the game with a run in the fourth as McBrannon singled, stole second and scored on a single by Shedlock.

Alexus White’s solo home run for Grayson in the bottom of the fifth would serve as the winning run.

McLennan continues conference play Saturday, hosting Weatherford for a noon doubleheader.