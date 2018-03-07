Aggie men to open SEC tourney against Alabama - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie men to open SEC tourney against Alabama

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

Texas A&M begins its run at the SEC Tournament on Thursday when the Aggies face Alabama at Noon inside the Scottrade Center. The winner of the A&M-Alabama contest will move on to face top-seeded Auburn at Noon on Friday during the SEC Tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Thursday’s contest will be televised on SEC Network with Joe Tessitore calling the play-by-play action, Sean Farnham providing commentary and Laura Rutledge reporting. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The match-up against Alabama will be an encore of the regular season finale that saw the Aggies defeat the Crimson Tide 68-66 in College Station on Saturday.

A&M (20-11; 9-9 SEC) will be led into the SEC Tournament by a trio of players who recently received All-SEC honors as Tyler Davis earned First-Team All-SEC honors on Tuesday, while Robert Williams was named the league’s Co-Defensive player of the Year and TJ Starks garnered a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Alabama, meanwhile, enters the week with a 17-14 overall mark after dropping five straight contests to end the regular season. 

    The McLennan Highlassies and Grayson Lady Vikings split today's conference doubleheader in Sherman. McLennan picked up an 11-1 run-rule victory in game one with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle.

    Texas A&M begins its run at the SEC Tournament on Thursday when the Aggies face Alabama at Noon inside the Scottrade Center.

    Baylor women's basketball junior Kalani Brown was named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women's Basketball All-American second team, USA Today announced Wednesday.

