Aggie men to open SEC tourney against Alabama

Texas A&M begins its run at the SEC Tournament on Thursday when the Aggies face Alabama at Noon inside the Scottrade Center. The winner of the A&M-Alabama contest will move on to face top-seeded Auburn at Noon on Friday during the SEC Tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Thursday’s contest will be televised on SEC Network with Joe Tessitore calling the play-by-play action, Sean Farnham providing commentary and Laura Rutledge reporting. Additionally, radio coverage will be available on the Aggie Sports Network, which can be heard locally in the Bryan/College Station area on WTAW (1620 AM).

The match-up against Alabama will be an encore of the regular season finale that saw the Aggies defeat the Crimson Tide 68-66 in College Station on Saturday.

A&M (20-11; 9-9 SEC) will be led into the SEC Tournament by a trio of players who recently received All-SEC honors as Tyler Davis earned First-Team All-SEC honors on Tuesday, while Robert Williams was named the league’s Co-Defensive player of the Year and TJ Starks garnered a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Alabama, meanwhile, enters the week with a 17-14 overall mark after dropping five straight contests to end the regular season.