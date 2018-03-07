BU's Brown named USA Today All-American

Baylor women’s basketball junior Kalani Brown was named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women’s Basketball All-American second team, USA Today announced Wednesday. It is the first All-American award of the season and the third of Brown’s career, who received WBCA All-American and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American recognition in 2017.

Brown leads the Lady Bears in field goal percentage (.663), scoring (20.2) and rebounding (10.1). She secured 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year accolades after scoring more points (645) and registering more rebounds (324) than any other conference player.

The Slidell, La. native compiled three-straight double-doubles to guide Baylor to its 2018 Big 12 Championship crown. Brown averaged 24.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, while shooting 74.4 from the floor, in the three-game stretch to earn 2018 Big 12 Most Outstanding Player accolades.

Brown has recorded two 30-point games, 18 20-point performances, two 20-rebounds efforts and 16 double digit rebound performances. She has compiled a team-high 16 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the conference. Brown’s career-high 23 rebounds at No. 21/22 Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 and ranks 10th nationally this year.

The 6-7 center ranks second nationally in field goal percentage, fourth in field goals made (254), 18th in final points (645), 19th in rebounds (324), 22nd in double-doubles (16) and 25th in points per game (20.2).

Brown is also one of 15 players on the 2018 National Ballot for the John R. Wooden Award, one of five finalists for the 2018 Lisa Leslie Award (nation’s top center), one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award and one of 33 players on the 2018 Wade Trophy Midseason watch list.