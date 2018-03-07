Baylor men's tennis to host ITA regional

Baylor men’s tennis has been picked to host the ITA Regional Championships as the Texas region site from Oct. 19-22 at the Hurd Tennis Center, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Wednesday.

Baylor will serve as one of 12 Division I regional sites across the country and will feature teams such as Texas, TCU and Texas A&M at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Last fall, the Bears had two singles and one doubles tandem qualify for the semifinal round at the ITA Texas Regionals in College Station. Junior Johannes Schretter was the singles runner-up while Jimmy Bendeck finished as a semifinalist. Schretter and partner Will Little also finished in the doubles semifinals.

In Division I, regional doubles and singles champions and finalists qualify for the season-ending Oracle ITA National Fall Championships in Indian Wells, Calif. Schretter, Little and Bendeck and wildcard pick Bjoern Petersen advanced to the national event in 2017.

The Bears continue their non-conference slate with a rematch against No. 11 Columbia Monday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

Free t-shirts will be given out to the first 200 fans in attendance as part of the Baylor Bold Rewards program.