UMHB women's golfer earns ASC honor

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
BELTON, TX

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer McKenna Ralston has been named American Southwest Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week for the week ending March 6th. This is the first golfer of the week honor for Ralston this spring.

Ralston, a senior from Temple High School, posted a second-place individual finish at the Schreiner Spring Shootout earlier this week. She fired a 79-75=154 to finish just one shot off the pace of individual medalist Emilee Strausburg of Trinity University. Ralston’s final round 75 was the lowest round of the day and she joined Strausburg as the only two golfers to post two rounds in the 70’s in the tournament. Her play helped lead the Cru women to a fourth place team finish.

The UMHB women will return to action with the Westbrook Village Invitational on March 17-18th. That tournament will be played at the Lakes Course at Westbrook Village Golf Club in Peoria, Arizona.

