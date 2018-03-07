Lady Bear hoops recruits named to national POTY watch list

Baylor women’s basketball signees, Aquira DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and NaLyssa Smith (Converse, Texas), are nominees for the 2018 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award, the McDonald’s All-American Games announced Wednesday morning.

It is the second time in the last three years Baylor has had two recruits nominated for the award (Lauren Cox and Natalie Chou).

DeCosta, a finalist for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year, is a 2018 McDonald’s All-American. She has guided St. Mary’s High School to a 26-2 mark this season. Decosta is a five-star recruit, who is ranked fourth nationally overall and first at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Smith, also named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American, was included on the list of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year. She has led East Central High School to a 28-9 record this season. Smith, a five-star recruit, is rated eighth nationally in her class and third at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Fans can catch a glimpse of DeCosta and Smith along with fellow 2018 classmates Honesty Scott-Grayson (Brick, N.J.) and Queen Egbo (Houston, Texas) in action at the McDonald’s All-American Games on March 28 at 4 p.m. (CT). The game, played at Atlanta Philips Arena, will air live on ESPN2.