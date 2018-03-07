Lady Bear hoops recruits named to national POTY watch list

The McLennan Highlassies and Grayson Lady Vikings split today’s conference doubleheader in Sherman. McLennan picked up an 11-1 run-rule victory in game one with Victoria Vasquez getting the win in the circle.More >>
Texas A&M begins its run at the SEC Tournament on Thursday when the Aggies face Alabama at Noon inside the Scottrade Center.
Baylor women's basketball junior Kalani Brown was named to the 2018 USA Today Sports Women's Basketball All-American second team, USA Today announced Wednesday.
Baylor men's tennis has been picked to host the ITA Regional Championships as the Texas region site from Oct. 19-22 at the Hurd Tennis Center, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Wednesday.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer McKenna Ralston has been named American Southwest Conference Women's Golfer of the Week for the week ending March 6th.
