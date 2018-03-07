Lady Bear hoops recruits named to national POTY watch list - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bear hoops recruits named to national POTY watch list

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball signees, Aquira DeCosta (Sacramento, Calif.) and NaLyssa Smith (Converse, Texas), are nominees for the 2018 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award, the McDonald’s All-American Games announced Wednesday morning.

It is the second time in the last three years Baylor has had two recruits nominated for the award (Lauren Cox and Natalie Chou).

DeCosta, a finalist for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year, is a 2018 McDonald’s All-American. She has guided St. Mary’s High School to a 26-2 mark this season. Decosta is a five-star recruit, who is ranked fourth nationally overall and first at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Smith, also named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American, was included on the list of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year. She has led East Central High School to a 28-9 record this season. Smith, a five-star recruit, is rated eighth nationally in her class and third at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Fans can catch a glimpse of DeCosta and Smith along with fellow 2018 classmates Honesty Scott-Grayson (Brick, N.J.) and Queen Egbo (Houston, Texas) in action at the McDonald’s All-American Games on March 28 at 4 p.m. (CT). The game, played at Atlanta Philips Arena, will air live on ESPN2.

