Baylor women's tennis expands schedule

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Baylor women’s tennis has added a dual match to its schedule with Incarnate Word. With the addition, the Bears will host a doubleheader at Hurd Tennis Center on Friday, March 9.

Baylor opens play with a 10 a.m. (CT) matchup with the Cardinals and closes the day with a 5 p.m. (CT) dual match against 37th-ranked Michigan.

Cub Tennis begins at 4 p.m. prior to the teams match against the Wolverines. The free clinic is open to kids 11 and under. Athletic wear is required and tennis equipment is provided.

