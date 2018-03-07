Vietnam memorial "The Wall That Heals" visits Central Texas

A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial "The Wall" now stands in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The site manager for the memorial said "The Wall That Heals" is like having a national monument in your backyard.

"So whether you've seen The Wall in Washington D.C. or never been to it, its an opportunity to come a recognize really the service and sacrifice that occurred during the Vietnam War," Tim Tetz of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund said.

An exact three-quarter replica of the memorial in D.C. will call the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery home for the next four days.

"It took us six months to put this replica together this winter. We literally went to The Wall and looked at the name after name to make sure that even the errors that are on the Wall in Washington DC are on this memorial," Tetz added.

Vietnam veterans like Don Rhoades felt called to come out and help put the wall up.

"It's an honor to be out here. This is a tribute to all our brothers and sisters who served in Vietnam and the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice." Don Rhoades said.

Rhoades said he was lucky enough to have had the chance to see the actual wall in D.C., but for those veterans who are unable to do so, he's thankful for "The Wall that Heals".

"They can come and see and experience it and see all the sacrifice of the people on the wall," Rhoades added.

The wall travels across the country with a mobile learning center where people will have the chance to read about the wall and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Nowhere else are you going to be able to see a screen that's going to have everyone from this county and the surrounding counties, and see not only their names but to see their photographs and then be able to come out here and find them amongst us," Tetz said.

To see the wall is free, the only thing they'd like you to pay are your respects.

The opening ceremony for "The Wall that Heals" is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The memorial will then be open to the public 24 hours a day for the next four days.

