13-year-old student arrested for making terroristic threat against school

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Independent School District said a 13-year-old student of Gateway Disciplinary Alternative School was arrested for making a verbal threat of gun violence against the school. 

KISD police charged the sixth-grader with making a terroristic threat after the student, who was in an in-school suspension class, shouted out a verbal threat on Wednesday.

The student was arrested and removed from the school. He will be transferred to the Bell County juvenile detention facility.

The threat was verbal. No student was in immediate danger and there was no weapon at the scene.

Superintendent John Craft asked parents to help the district remind students that “threats of violence of any kind absolutely will not be tolerated in Killeen ISD.

