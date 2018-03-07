Crisis response team helps CTX schools cope with deaths, 16 total in districts since December

The Education Service Center for Region 12 has helped students and staff in several school districts cope with the loss of 16 of their own since Dec. 30.

Crisis Response Leader at Region 12 Jeni Janek said they serve 12 counties with 86 school districts.

The larger number of situations they have responded to are associated with students and staff deaths.

“We’ve had many fatalities in our region and when you see that, a young person or a teacher has been from their campus or district has been lost, it affects that campus and that district," Janek said.

On Monday, additional counselors and the Region 12 staff went to the Valley Mills Independent School District to help notify parents and students about the deaths of three girls who attended the school district.

Jaylyn Murphree,8, Brianna Hallmark, 9, and 13-year-old Rachael Hallmark died after the van they were traveling in crashed into a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.