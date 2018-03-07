Crisis response team helps CTX schools cope with deaths, 16 tota - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crisis response team helps CTX schools cope with deaths, 16 total in districts since December

Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Education Service Center for Region 12 has helped students and staff in several school districts cope with the loss of 16 of their own since Dec. 30. 

Crisis Response Leader at Region 12 Jeni Janek said they serve 12 counties with 86 school districts.

The larger number of situations they have responded to are associated with students and staff deaths.

“We’ve had many fatalities in our region and when you see that, a young person or a teacher has been from their campus or district has been lost, it affects that campus and that district," Janek said.

On Monday, additional counselors and the Region 12 staff went to the Valley Mills Independent School District to help notify parents and students about the deaths of three girls who attended the school district.

Jaylyn Murphree,8, Brianna Hallmark, 9, and 13-year-old Rachael Hallmark died after the van they were traveling in crashed into a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Crisis response team helps CTX schools cope with deaths, 16 total in districts since DecemberMore>>

  • Education

    Education

    (Source: Pexel)(Source: Pexel)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump administration escalates California immigration feud

    Trump administration escalates California immigration feud

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-08 00:07:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • 'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

    'Kind of awful': Another snowstorm clobbers the Northeast

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-08 00:07:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Mexico, Canada and others may be exempted from US tariffs

    Mexico, Canada and others may be exempted from US tariffs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-07 05:22:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-03-08 00:04:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly