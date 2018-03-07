Bell County Sheriff's Department looking for burglary suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Bell County Sheriff's Department looking for burglary suspect

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bell County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Bell County Sheriff's Department)
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in locating one of the suspects in a burglary from back in February. 

On Feb. 9 deputies were called out to a burglary in process at a storage facility located at 6000 Sparta Rd. in Belton.  

The suspects fled the scene on foot upon being witnessed inside the building by a tenant of the facility. 

 Responding deputies were unable to locate the suspects on that date.

Surveillance cameras captured a Mini Cooper, dark in color with a red roof, drop off two male subjects.

The suspects were observed burglarizing the facility. The vehicle appeared to have been driven by a woman, who circled the area for several hours between approx. 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. 

One of the male suspects has been identified as Robert Andrew Martin. 

Martin was arrested March, 2 for burglary of a building.

The other male (seen in the photographs wearing a trench coat and cowboy hat) has not been identified at this time.

If you know this person or recognize the vehicle please contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at 254-933-5539. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

