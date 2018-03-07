Fund set up to help families of wreck that killed 2 women, three - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fund set up to help families of wreck that killed 2 women, three girls

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The five people were killed on Monday morning. (Source: KXXV) The five people were killed on Monday morning. (Source: KXXV)
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A fund has been set up to help the families of the two women and three girls who were killed in a wreck while driving to school on Monday morning. 

48-year-old Janith Murphree, 66-year-old Lavira Hallmark and three girls aged 8, 9 and 13 were killed when their passenger van attempted to make a U-turn and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, DPS said. 

The girls were students within Valley Mills Independent School District. 

The fund was set up by the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department. 

If you would like to donate, you can go to the First National Bank of Bosque County in Clifton or Ranch House in Waco and say you would like to donate to the Hallmark and Murphree families. 

The Clifton bank is located at 1203 N. Avenue G and the Waco location is at 8213 N. Highway 6.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Cabinet members say Canada, Mexico could escape new tariffs

    Cabinet members say Canada, Mexico could escape new tariffs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-07 05:22:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-03-07 16:44:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

  • Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:35 AM EST2018-03-07 16:35:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-07 16:34:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly