Fund set up to help families of wreck that killed 2 women, three girls

The five people were killed on Monday morning. (Source: KXXV)

A fund has been set up to help the families of the two women and three girls who were killed in a wreck while driving to school on Monday morning.

48-year-old Janith Murphree, 66-year-old Lavira Hallmark and three girls aged 8, 9 and 13 were killed when their passenger van attempted to make a U-turn and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, DPS said.

The girls were students within Valley Mills Independent School District.

The fund was set up by the Clifton Volunteer Fire Department.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the First National Bank of Bosque County in Clifton or Ranch House in Waco and say you would like to donate to the Hallmark and Murphree families.

The Clifton bank is located at 1203 N. Avenue G and the Waco location is at 8213 N. Highway 6.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.