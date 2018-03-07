Police: Two taken to hospital after Killeen shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Two taken to hospital after Killeen shooting

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A woman and a man were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Killeen. 

Police said the 1100 block of Covey Lane is blocked off after the shooting. 

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition and the man was taken by ambulance in an unknown condition. 

Police said they are not searching for a suspect. 

No other details were immediately released. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:42 AM EST2018-03-07 14:42:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:28 AM EST2018-03-07 14:28:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

    More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-07 05:22:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:27 AM EST2018-03-07 14:27:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly