Police: Two taken to hospital after Killeen shooting

A woman and a man were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Killeen.

Police said the 1100 block of Covey Lane is blocked off after the shooting.

The woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition and the man was taken by ambulance in an unknown condition.

Police said they are not searching for a suspect.

No other details were immediately released.

