House fire displaces three people in Hill County

Three people were displaced after a fire destroyed their home early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Elmwood Road in Whitney around 12:36 a.m.

Whitney Fire Chief Wayland Price said a generator inside of a storage building in front of the house caught fire.

The fire quickly spread to the house, which is six feet away from the storage building.

Those living inside the home were able to make it out safely.

Several fire departments responded to the fire, including Whitney, Aquilla, Lakeview and FM 2604.

The house is being considered total loss due to smoke and heat damage.

