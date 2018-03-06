McLennan County Republican Party hosting election night watch party in Waco

Republican chairman Jon Ker said watch parties have been going on all across Central Texas for election night.

He said people have been stopping by the main watch party at the McLennan County headquarters for hours. They've been keeping track of the numbers while surrounded by their fellow Republicans since 5 p.m.

Ker said their strong candidates are bringing people out to vote, especially in five contested races, including the county District Attorney.

"The issue of who's going to be in what office is a very important item, so I feel very good about tonight," Ker said. "We've had a good turnout, we're going to have close races in a couple of places and I'm excited."

As a veteran, Ker said voting is our most basic freedom and right to exercise. He hopes everyone understands that his or her single vote can make a difference.

