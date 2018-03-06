McLennan County Republican Party hosting election night watch pa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

McLennan County Republican Party hosting election night watch party in Waco

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Republican chairman Jon Ker said watch parties have been going on all across Central Texas for election night.

He said people have been stopping by the main watch party at the McLennan County headquarters for hours. They've been keeping track of the numbers while surrounded by their fellow Republicans since 5 p.m.

Ker said their strong candidates are bringing people out to vote, especially in five contested races, including the county District Attorney. 

"The issue of who's going to be in what office is a very important item, so I feel very good about tonight," Ker said. "We've had a good turnout, we're going to have close races in a couple of places and I'm excited."

As a veteran, Ker said voting is our most basic freedom and right to exercise. He hopes everyone understands that his or her single vote can make a difference.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Nor'easter packing heavy snow, wind threatens new outages

    Nor'easter packing heavy snow, wind threatens new outages

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-06 15:11:45 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:14 AM EST2018-03-07 05:14:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Charlie Ruff with Jersey Central Power and Light works to repair power lines in Morristown, N.J., Monday, March 5, 2018. Tens of thousands of New Jersey residents remain without power and emergency officials are watching coastal ...
    Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow,...More >>
    Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still without electricity after last week's storm as another nor'easter threatens the hard-hit area with heavy, wet snow, high winds _ and more outages.More >>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-03-07 05:11:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-03-07 02:11:38 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:55 PM EST2018-03-07 04:55:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly