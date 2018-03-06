Baylor's Langeliers named to Bench Award watch list

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says he won't force his players to stand for the national anthem, even though he believes kneeling is an ineffective way to promote social justice.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team defeated Penn State, 8-0, in five innings behind a no-hitter from Samantha Show Tuesday evening at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
No. 12/12 Baylor softball (12-3) took control in the middle frames of a 5-2 win over No. 21/rv Long Beach State (16-5), notching its second-straight win over ranked competition on Tuesday afternoon at the LBSU Softball Complex.More >>
Baylor baseball sophomore catcher Shea Langeliers was named to the 2018 Johnny Bench Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Sports Commission announced Tuesday.More >>
In a game where Texas made a ton of plays, the Lady Bears seemed to just make one more.More >>
