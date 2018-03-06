ELECTION RESULTS: Abel Reyna concedes to Barry Johnson for repub - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

ELECTION RESULTS: Abel Reyna concedes to Barry Johnson for republican seat in District Attorney race

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. (Source: KXXV) Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. (Source: KXXV)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL RESULTS FROM THE PRIMARIES

Abel Reyna fell to Barry Johnson in one the most watched local races for the March primaries - McLennan County District Attorney. 

Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. Barry Johnson will run uncontested for District Attorney in November.

However, that could change. Daniel Hare is attempting to run as an independent for district attorney in November, but he will need 500 signatures to get on the ballot.

There is no democratic candidate after Seth Sutton suspended his campaign on Feb. 13. 

"When I first ran for District Attorney, I promised the families of McLennan County that I would be an advocate for victims, be a more aggressive prosecutor than my predecessor, and safeguard the taxpayers' dollars," Reyna said. 

On the other hand, Johnson believes that Reyna "mishandled" the Twin Peaks cases. 

"I'm running because the citizens of McLennan County deserve better," said Johnson in a statement. "Justice is in jeopardy in McLennan County and I won't stand it...Abel Reyna has broken the public's trust." 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

