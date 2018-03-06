CLICK FOR ELECTION RESULTS: Abel Reyna concedes to Barry Johnson - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CLICK FOR ELECTION RESULTS: Abel Reyna concedes to Barry Johnson in District Attorney race

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. (Source: KXXV) Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. (Source: KXXV)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL RESULTS FROM THE PRIMARIES

Abel Reyna fell to Barry Johnson in one the most watched local races for the March primaries - McLennan County District Attorney. 

Reyna served as the McLennan County District Attorney since 2011. Barry Johnson will run uncontested for District Attorney in November.

However, that could change. Daniel Hare is attempting to run as an independent for district attorney in November, but he will need 500 signatures to get on the ballot.

There is no democratic candidate after Seth Sutton suspended his campaign on Feb. 13. 

"When I first ran for District Attorney, I promised the families of McLennan County that I would be an advocate for victims, be a more aggressive prosecutor than my predecessor, and safeguard the taxpayers' dollars," Reyna said. 

On the other hand, Johnson believes that Reyna "mishandled" the Twin Peaks cases. 

"I'm running because the citizens of McLennan County deserve better," said Johnson in a statement. "Justice is in jeopardy in McLennan County and I won't stand it...Abel Reyna has broken the public's trust." 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    California governor says Jeff Sessions acting like Fox News

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-03-07 18:37:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Another snowstorm hits the Northeast, threatens more outages

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-03-07 05:23:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-03-07 18:34:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...(AP Photo/Elise Amendola). A woman takes pictures of the high surf, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as waves continue to breach the seawall in Marshfield, Mass. Utilities are racing to restore power to tens of thousands of customers in the Northeast still with...

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from eastern Pennsylvania to most of New England, from late Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Cabinet members say Canada, Mexico could escape new tariffs

    Cabinet members say Canada, Mexico could escape new tariffs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-07 05:22:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-03-07 18:34:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly