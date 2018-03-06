Killeen school board approve plan to solve flooding problem at Harker Heights High School

The Killeen ISD school board voted Tuesday to deal with frequent flooding that would force Harker Heights High School marching band students to carry their instruments through muddy water.

The walkway leading to the band practice area at the high school would regularly flood and pond.The board voted to hire Walker Partners Engineering to survey the problem and recommend renovations.

The school said several students have been injured while trying to walk through this area.

The board also voted to create 28 new teaching jobs.

