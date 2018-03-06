'Brothers' hope to get adopted together

These two "brothers" are looking for a home. (Source: Montgomery County Animal Shelter)

Two dogs are in need of a forever home.

These two pups, "brothers" as the shelter put it, came into the Montgomery County Animal Shelter on March 2.

The shelter said the bigger one is protective of the smaller pup and hope the two can be adopted together.

For more information, visit the shelter's website.

