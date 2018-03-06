'Brothers' hope to get adopted together - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
These two "brothers" are looking for a home. (Source: Montgomery County Animal Shelter) These two "brothers" are looking for a home. (Source: Montgomery County Animal Shelter)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Two dogs are in need of a forever home. 

These two pups, "brothers" as the shelter put it, came into the Montgomery County Animal Shelter on March 2. 

The shelter said the bigger one is protective of the smaller pup and hope the two can be adopted together. 

For more information, visit the shelter's website

