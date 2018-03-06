Standoff ends, suspect taken to hospital after being shot by law - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Standoff ends, suspect taken to hospital after being shot by law enforcement officer

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that a law enforcement officer shot at a suspect during a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. However, deputies said the suspect, Robert Smith, was actively fighting when he was taken into the ambulance. He was shot in his side. 

Smith is 43 years old. 

In a press conference, Chief Deputy Kilcrease said the suspect will be facing many felony charges. 

Kilcrease said that children had been taken from the home by Child Protective Services, which caused Smith to become distraught. Smith then found multiple weapons and fired off a few rounds before officials arrived.  

Smith, from the Elm Mott area, has had a history with law enforcement, according to Kilcrease. 

Sources on the scene say McLennan County Sheriff's Office had been at the standoff at a home near Gerald Lane and Leroy Parkway, starting around noon. 

They were called out for a report of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they discovered the man had multiple guns. 

There were no injuries reported except for the suspect. 

The sniper who shot at the suspect is on administrative pending an investigation. 

The scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:46 PM EST2018-03-06 20:46:32 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    More >>

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    More >>

  • GOP lawmakers, business groups pressure Trump on tariffs

    GOP lawmakers, business groups pressure Trump on tariffs

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:45 PM EST2018-03-06 20:45:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly