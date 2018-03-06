Standoff ends, suspect taken to hospital after being shot by law enforcement officer

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that a law enforcement officer shot at a suspect during a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. However, deputies said the suspect, Robert Smith, was actively fighting when he was taken into the ambulance. He was shot in his side.

Smith is 43 years old.

In a press conference, Chief Deputy Kilcrease said the suspect will be facing many felony charges.

Kilcrease said that children had been taken from the home by Child Protective Services, which caused Smith to become distraught. Smith then found multiple weapons and fired off a few rounds before officials arrived.

Smith, from the Elm Mott area, has had a history with law enforcement, according to Kilcrease.

Sources on the scene say McLennan County Sheriff's Office had been at the standoff at a home near Gerald Lane and Leroy Parkway, starting around noon.

They were called out for a report of a man with a gun. When they arrived, they discovered the man had multiple guns.

There were no injuries reported except for the suspect.

The sniper who shot at the suspect is on administrative pending an investigation.

The scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.