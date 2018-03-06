Standoff ends, suspect taken to hospital after being shot by law enforcement officer

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said a law enforcement officer shot a suspect during a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's condition is unknown at this time. However, deputies said the suspect, Robert Smith, was fighting when he was taken into the ambulance. He was shot in his side.

In a press conference, Chief Deputy Kilcrease said the 43-year-old will be facing many felony charges.

Kilcrease said Smith was upset because Child Protective Services had just taken children from the home near Gerald Lane and Leroy Parkway, just outside the Leroy city limits.

He said Smith had several guns and even fired off a few rounds before they got there around noon.

When they arrived, Kilcrease said deputies first tried firing bean bags at Smith, but he then pulled out a revolver.

That's when the sniper shot Smith.

Kilcrease said it was the best ending possible.

"You have to be aware of crossfires, you have to be aware of how people are moving about the scene. You have to worry about extracting people from the area," Kilcrease said. "So it's pretty stressful on the officers to get out there and get all this done and I would say were were probably a hair's breath away from being able to do this without using lethal force."

Kilcrease said Smith, from the Elm Mott area, has had a history with law enforcement.

No one was in the house when the sniper shot him... and no one else got hurt.



Kilcrease said the sniper who shot Smith is on administrative leave as investigators look into the officer-involved shooting.

The scene is being processed by the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.