Police: Man found dead in his home, foul play not suspected

Harker Heights police said a man was found dead in his home on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., police found the man in the 2300 block of Indian Trail.

Police said there is no initial evidence of foul play and an autopsy has been ordered.

The identity of the person will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

No other details were immediately released.

