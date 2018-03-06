Police: Man found dead in his home, foul play not suspected - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: Man found dead in his home, foul play not suspected

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
An autopsy has been ordered for the man. (Source: Google Maps) An autopsy has been ordered for the man. (Source: Google Maps)
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

Harker Heights police said a man was found dead in his home on Monday afternoon. 

Around 3:45 p.m., police found the man in the 2300 block of Indian Trail. 

Police said there is no initial evidence of foul play and an autopsy has been ordered. 

The identity of the person will not be released until next of kin has been notified. 

No other details were immediately released. 

