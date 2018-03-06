Local business owner weighs in on turning your passion into a bu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Local business owner weighs in on turning your passion into a business

By Haley Seale, Producer
Connect
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Mar. 6. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Marcey Futris, owner of Sporthooks.

During the interview, Marcey talked about how the business came about, and what Sporthooks does.

For more information visit https://sporthooks.com/ 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly