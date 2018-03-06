Rare two-headed snake now on exhibit at Cameron Park Zoo

The snake can be found in the Freshwater Aquarium. (Source: Cameron Park Zoo)

The rare two-headed snake is now on exhibit at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The snake was originally taken to the zoo by a local Wacoan who found it in her backyard in Sept. 2016. When found, the snake was in its infancy stage and measured about 8 inches long.

The zoo said the snake is eating regularly with either head and doing well overall.

The snake can be found in the Freshwater Aquarium.

