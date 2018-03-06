One person found dead in Belton house fire

Belton police said one person was found dead after an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of the W. Highway 190 service road.

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed.

Police said they found one person dead in the bathroom of the home.

Belton Fire and Police Departments are working to investigate the fire.

No other details were released.

