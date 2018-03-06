One person found dead in Belton house fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One person found dead in Belton house fire

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

Belton police said one person was found dead after an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of the W. Highway 190 service road. 

When fire crews arrived the house was fully engulfed. 

Police said they found one person dead in the bathroom of the home. 

Belton Fire and Police Departments are working to investigate the fire.

No other details were released. 

