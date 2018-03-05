Baylor Women's Tennis Travels to Meet Rice

No. 47 Baylor women’s tennis heads to Houston, Texas, to meet No. 50 Rice on Tuesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. (CT). The Bears are on a two-match win streak and have posted victories against three of its last four ranked foes.

“This is another opportunity for our team to learn and grow,” head coach Joey Scrivano said. “We expect this match to be very difficult and that’s a good thing. We can’t improve if things are easy.”

The Bears have challenged themselves all season with a strong strength of schedule. In 11 dual matches this season, Baylor has faced seven ranked opponents. The team’s six losses on the season have all come to currently ranked opponents.

Scrivano has his young team trending up, posting strong performances against ranked foes. Sophomore transfer Camilla Abbate is settling in nicely, riding a four-match win streak into the matchup with the Owls. She is fresh off of her first victory over a ranked opponent, downing No. 72 Olivia Sneed, 6-3, 6-3, of Ohio State to help Baylor to its third upset victory in the last four matches.

Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa is also on a four-match win streak, most recently clinching the team result for Baylor, 4-1, against No. 11 Ohio State with a strong victory over Mary Beth Hurley, 6-1, 6-2, in the No. 5 slot.

Rice enters the match with a 6-4 record overall, including a 4-1 mark at home. The team’s doubles duo of Lindsey Hodge and Wendy Zhang are ranked No. 16 nationally, while Ana Oparenovic and Tatum Rice are rated No. 36 in doubles national rankings.