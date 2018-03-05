UMHB women's golf in fifth place at Schreiner Spring Shootout - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB women's golf in fifth place at Schreiner Spring Shootout

(Source: UMHB)

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s golf team posted three scores of 81 or better in the first competitive round of the spring and the Cru is in fifth place following the opening round of the Schreiner Spring Shootout Monday in Kerrville.

The UMHB women posted a 334 team score in the first round on Monday. Trinity University has the team lead after firing a 319 opening round total, one stroke better than Hardin-Simmons’ 320 team total. Southwestern University is in third place with a 321 and tournament host Schreiner University posted a 329 for fourth place, five shots ahead of the Cru. Texas Lutheran posted a 350 total and McMurry University rounds out the seven-team field with a 362.

Cassidy Rawls posted the low individual finish for the Cru after posting a 77 on Monday. McKenna Ralston carded a 79, Emily Ming shot 81 for UMHB, Annie Hasselbach fired a 97 and Casey Washmon recorded an opening round 98. Trinity University’s Emilee Strausburg has the individual lead after carding a first-round 74.

The two-day, 36-hole event is being played on a par-72, 5,850-yard layout at Comanche Trace Golf Course in Kerrville. Teams will close out the tournament with an 8:00 AM shotgun start on Tuesday.

