Baylor Trio Earns Naismith High School All-American Honors

Three members of Baylor’s top-ranked 2018 recruiting class earned Naismith Trophy National High School All-American Team accolades, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.

Forward Aquira DeCosta (Stockton, Calif.) garnered first team distinction, forward NaLyssa Smith (San Antonio, Texas) earned second team recognition and guard Honesty Scott-Grayson received third team honors.

Baylor is one of two teams nationally and the only program in the Big 12 Conference to have three members of its 2018 recruiting class recognized.

DeCosta, who is ranked fourth nationally and first at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, has led St. Mary’s to a 26-2 record this season. She is one of five finalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year award and was named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American.

Smith, who ranks eighth nationally and third at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, has led East Central High School to a 28-9 record this year. She has already been named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American and was included as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2018 Naismith National Girls’ High School Player of the Year honor.

Scott-Grayson, who is 18th nationally overall and second at her position by ESPN Hoopgurlz, has guided Riverdale Baptist High School to a 23-5 mark this season. She was selected as a 2018 McDonald’s All-American and was included on the 2018 Naismith Trophy Midseason Girls’ Basketball Watch List.

All three players own a five-star rating and ranked in the Top 20 nationally in the 2018 recruiting class.

