Baylor Baseball Meets UTA at Globe Life Park Tuesday

Baylor baseball plays against UT Arlington on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers, for its first midweek tilt of the season.

All Baylor baseball games are broadcast live on Waco's 1660 ESPN Central Texas (1330 AM/100.9 FM in Temple, Belton and Killeen). Derek Smith provides the play-by-play with Steve Johnigan adding color commentary. Live streaming audio, video and GameTracker also are available for all Baylor baseball home games online at BaylorBears.com.