Picture of so-called 'Brooklyn Barbecue' causes Twitter frenzy

A post by Munchies claiming, "Brooklyn barbecue is taking over the world" has caused a Twitter frenzy.

The post includes the so-called barbecue that has true barbecue-lovers confused and a little insulted.

Below is what passes for barbecue in Brooklyn, apparently.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of things to say about this.

The photo in this tweet is an accurate representation of how much mediocre Brooklyn barbecue you can buy for what it would cost to feed a family of four some genuinely good barbecue in a part of the country where they’re actually good at making it https://t.co/3IV2oJUxuI — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) March 4, 2018

Brooklyn barbecue on the left. @PecanLodge in Dallas on the right.



Run along, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/pOLzloyzwo — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 4, 2018

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? pic.twitter.com/HC63CC5WLp — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) March 4, 2018

Please leave barbecue to the south.



-Management https://t.co/Vuxjh8l5wW — Cult of Personality (@Phranchize19) March 4, 2018

If someone served that to me and called it barbecue I would call the police https://t.co/9DARuu0Fx9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 4, 2018

southerners in america have been making barbecue the same way for thousands of years, we must respect the purity of that ancient tradition — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) March 5, 2018

funny how "Brooklyn Barbecue" looks exactly like the barbecue we got in grade school when the district ran out of money — de bleck penta (@fivefifths) March 5, 2018

What do you think about this barbecue?

