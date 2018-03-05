Picture of so-called 'Brooklyn Barbecue' causes Twitter frenzy - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

  • Do you think this qualifies as barbecue?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Sure, why not?
    0%
    0 votes
    Absolutely not.
    100%
    2 votes

Picture of so-called 'Brooklyn Barbecue' causes Twitter frenzy

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KXXV) -

A post by Munchies claiming, "Brooklyn barbecue is taking over the world" has caused a Twitter frenzy. 

The post includes the so-called barbecue that has true barbecue-lovers confused and a little insulted. 

Below is what passes for barbecue in Brooklyn, apparently.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of things to say about this.

What do you think about this barbecue?

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign staffer Nunberg challenges Mueller

    "Let him arrest me" - Trump campaign staffer Nunberg challenges Mueller

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-05 20:39:48 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 3:39 PM EST2018-03-05 20:39:48 GMT

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    More >>

    Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.

    More >>

  • Correction: Tax Overhaul-States-Protecting the Wealthy story

    Correction: Tax Overhaul-States-Protecting the Wealthy story

    Sunday, March 4 2018 11:30 AM EST2018-03-04 16:30:09 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-03-05 20:41:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks before signing the first executive order of his administration in Trenton, N.J. Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legisla...

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

    Democratic officials in some high-tax states are pushing legislation that would retain a federal tax break for state and local taxes, a deduction that was capped in the recent GOP tax overhaul.

    More >>

  • Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Trump says he won't back down on tariffs plan

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-03-05 20:41:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly